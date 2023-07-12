Previous
Neighbors Apples Over the Fence by eahopp
Neighbors Apples Over the Fence

My neighbor Mike has beautiful fruit trees, the cherry, shown in previous shot. He says anything over the fence is yours! He’s so sweet.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Beth

Christine Sztukowski
Lovely composition and framed fav
July 12th, 2023  
