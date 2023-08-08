Previous
Sparkle flower by eahopp
90 / 365

Sparkle flower

This flower is new to me, found downtown DePere WI. An annual called Globe Amaranth, looks like a pink firework.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
24% complete

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
It does look like a firework. Well spotted. And Photographed.
August 9th, 2023  
