Fountain grass against a grey building. by eahopp
91 / 365

Fountain grass against a grey building.

Something about these colors I found comforting.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
24% complete

