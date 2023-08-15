Sign up
97 / 365
Thunbergia (Black-eyed Susan Vine)
These look like a hand drawn and painted flower to me.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
flower
,
paint
,
vine
,
draw
