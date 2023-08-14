Sign up
Previous
96 / 365
Holly hock
This is a favorite of mine that I had to photo when visiting Door Cty. WI They grow to about 6-7 feet (Had to stretch a bit to get it)
Next year I plan to grow these on the side of our house.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
2
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
holly
,
tall
,
hock
Dawn
ace
So pretty
August 15th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing so beautiful
August 15th, 2023
