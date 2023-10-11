Sign up
Previous
121 / 365
October Walk by the River
Absolutely love this trail, so special it makes me feel so very blessed.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
11th October 2023 5:10pm
Tags
colors
,
river
,
autumn
,
trail
,
blessed
Dawn
ace
Lovely colours
October 12th, 2023
