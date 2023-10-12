Previous
More Autumn Beauty from my Walk by eahopp
More Autumn Beauty from my Walk

12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Beth

@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Gorgeous capture and reflection.
October 13th, 2023  
Lovely shot and reflections
October 13th, 2023  
