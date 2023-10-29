Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Pumpkin Carving
Snowing and cold outside so we all got together and made Jack-O-Lanterns. Great fun!
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
fun
,
carving
,
jack
,
pumpkins
,
lanterns
