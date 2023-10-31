Sign up
Trick or Treats in Colorado
At my sister-in-law’s they have a tube and they shoot bags of candy the kids love it. This started with Covid as they were keeping their distance.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
candy
tricks
tube
treats
