Previous
156 / 365
In Need of Some Love and Lots of it
This barn window has seen better times. Rusty pipes, cracked concrete, and some wood paint chipping. I really love the way it is though 😊
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Photo Details
Tags
barn
,
paint
,
love
,
pipes
,
need
,
cracks
,
rusty
Leave a Comment
