Previous
157 / 365
Juniper Berries and Gin
Yes, Gin is still made with juniper berries. I thought the berries were a bit blurry and NO this was not taken after a drink ! Don’t really care for Gin, one of my husband’s fav. 🍸
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
1
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
536
photos
35
followers
27
following
43% complete
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely done
February 2nd, 2024
