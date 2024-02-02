Sign up
Previous
158 / 365
The Willow and the Barn
Found this beauty last week, as the evening was upon us, lights went on.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW, spectacular
February 3rd, 2024
Bobbi C
ace
Gorgeous shot.
February 3rd, 2024
