Previous
Wooden Cupola with Rooster Weathervane by eahopp
164 / 365

Wooden Cupola with Rooster Weathervane

I just love seeing this old wooden cupola on the roof with the rooster. The light is always on.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
February 13th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
February 13th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great capture and a nice find.
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise