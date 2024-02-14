Sign up
165 / 365
The Sun Settles at the Edge of the Dock
Taken a few days ago simply enjoying the end of a beautiful day.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Beth
ace
@eahopp
Cheers and Happy New Year! ~Updated profile for 2024~ What a wonderful year! I am so blessed to have been introduced to 365 Project. So many fabulous friends...
Tags
day
,
sun
,
beautiful
,
edge
,
enjoying
,
dock
,
settles
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
February 15th, 2024
amyK
ace
I like your composition and pov
February 15th, 2024
