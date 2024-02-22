Previous
Sunset Through the Pines by eahopp
Sunset Through the Pines

Another beautiful evening to catch a sunset. Love the many colors of blue, yellow, orange, green and brown.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent photograph
February 23rd, 2024  
