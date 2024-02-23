Previous
Touch of Snow on the Field with Heavenly Skies by eahopp
Touch of Snow on the Field with Heavenly Skies

I always thought angels were shining down through sunshine in this type of image.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW so beautiful
February 24th, 2024  
Jen ace
Well-captured sun rays 🤩
February 24th, 2024  
