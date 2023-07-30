Previous
Wings by edorreandresen
Wings

You were born with wings, why prefer to crawl through life?
-Rumi
eDorre

@edorreandresen
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful macro! Love the quote. I forget who said, “I’d rather burn out than rust out.”
July 31st, 2023  
