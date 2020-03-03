Sign up
Photo 1463
Market access
I listened to the impassioned speech by Midi Tea today, asking local government to use their tea because at full capacity they could employ an additional 2000 people.
Then I popped into the Spar and saw the competition they are facing. Their brand is at R40.99. Joko to the right of the picture is at R32... That's a killer difference.
3rd March 2020
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
