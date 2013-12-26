Next
Sun shower by elf
1 / 365

Sun shower

Summer sun shower. The clouds are settling in as the storms intensify.
26th December 2013 26th Dec 13

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise