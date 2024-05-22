Previous
Volunteers Week Thank You by elf
Volunteers Week Thank You

I volunteer for a community organisation and today I attended a morning tea to thank community volunteers live music, cake and coffee. Marvellous midweek treat.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

