Previous
Japanese Iris by elf
3 / 365

Japanese Iris

This is my first flower off this plant. It was gifted to me. It reminds me of ballroom dancers-delicate, fragile, frilly, swirly.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting.
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise