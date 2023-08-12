Sign up
36 / 365
Artist at Work
Snapped this man painting by the beach. The seagull is a bonus. Beautiful day at the beach.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#beach
,
#spring
,
#birds
,
#artist
,
#seaside
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely presented
August 12th, 2023
