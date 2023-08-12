Previous
Artist at Work by elf
Artist at Work

Snapped this man painting by the beach. The seagull is a bonus. Beautiful day at the beach.
ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely presented
August 12th, 2023  
