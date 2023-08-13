Previous
Commuter by elf
Commuter

Spotted at the major railway station in the city. This is not a briefcase.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Olwynne
Off to work???? Great find
August 12th, 2023  
