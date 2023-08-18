Sign up
42 / 365
Waiting for Summer
These are stored in dry racks waiting for their owners to take them out onto the water. Soon, very soon.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
42
photos
5
followers
3
following
11% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
25th July 2023 3:01pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#scenery
,
#boats
,
#beaches
