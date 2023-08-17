Sign up
Brooches
Spotted this dressmaking dummy covered in antique brooches in a tailors' shop . Curious as to the story of each one.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
#antiques
#fashion
#jewellery
#brooches
