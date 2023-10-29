Sign up
Previous
114 / 365
Mermaid for Sustainability
This is the mermaid's tail made of plastic waste at a Sustainability Festival.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
114
photos
8
followers
9
following
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
29th October 2023 1:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#mermaid
,
#environment
,
#eco
,
#sustainability
