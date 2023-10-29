Previous
Mermaid for Sustainability by elf
Mermaid for Sustainability

This is the mermaid's tail made of plastic waste at a Sustainability Festival.
29th October 2023

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
