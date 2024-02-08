Sign up
Little Game Rescue
Found this atop a post when the father of the 7 month old owner suddenly appeared very relieved. He was kind enough to let me finish taking the photo before rushing off to reunite it with its pining owner.
8th February 2024
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
8th February 2024 6:32pm
Tags
family life
,
everyday life
,
#children
,
#urban
,
#toys
,
#walks
,
#giraffe
,
#infants
