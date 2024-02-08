Previous
Little Game Rescue by elf
Little Game Rescue

Found this atop a post when the father of the 7 month old owner suddenly appeared very relieved. He was kind enough to let me finish taking the photo before rushing off to reunite it with its pining owner.
8th February 2024

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
