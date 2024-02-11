Sign up
Previous
218 / 365
Is it me you're looking for?
Spotted from the balcony adjacent to the treetops. This pair live in this hollow. Looking forward to watching them.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
218
365 started 2023
COOLPIX P610
11th February 2024 1:30pm
Public
#birds
#australia
#fauna
#lorikeet
#birdwatching
