304 / 365
Frog Heaven
I took this in the middle of a heavy downpour. The frogs were so loud they drowned out the thunderstorm.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
365 started 2023
Tags
#storm
,
#flora
,
#pond
,
#waterview
