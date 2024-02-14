Previous
In Like Flynn by elf
221 / 365

In Like Flynn

This is Flynn, an Australian Border Collie Dog. After several swims chasing a tennis ball tossed into the bay there's nothing he likes better than a trip out on the kayak to see the swans. Yes, he is"in like Flynn".
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

