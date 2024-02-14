Sign up
221 / 365
In Like Flynn
This is Flynn, an Australian Border Collie Dog. After several swims chasing a tennis ball tossed into the bay there's nothing he likes better than a trip out on the kayak to see the swans. Yes, he is"in like Flynn".
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
14th February 2024 12:56pm
Tags
#summer
,
#dog
,
#nature
,
#kayak
,
#pets
,
#dogs
,
#australia
,
#waterview
,
#watersports
