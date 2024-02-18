Previous
Art Deco Style by elf
224 / 365

Art Deco Style

Visited the State Theatre to see a musical and this caught my eye in a palace of treasures
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
