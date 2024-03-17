Previous
Next
Where For Art Thou? by elf
254 / 365

Where For Art Thou?

Shakespeare display at the State Library
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise