257 / 365
Come Out
A wild echidna just strolling along looking for ants.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#animals
,
#australia
,
#wildlife
,
#fauna
,
#echidna
