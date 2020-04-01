Sign up
Photo 2543
Inside the tulips
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
4
0
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
3672
photos
233
followers
229
following
696% complete
View this month »
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
macro
,
spring
,
tulip
,
inside
carol white
ace
A lovely macro shot
April 1st, 2020
Janet B.
ace
Very pretty!
April 1st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
terrific lighting!
April 1st, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
April 1st, 2020
