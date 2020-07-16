Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2642
SS «Christian Radich»
SS «Christian Radich» came sailing past when we were out photographing in the evening
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Tags
nature
,
ship
,
holiday
,
summer
,
sailboat
,
seascape
,
full-rigged
Peter Dulis
ace
Love this one - fav
July 16th, 2020
