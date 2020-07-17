Previous
Next
Sortland by elisasaeter
Photo 2643

Sortland

Have not had time to sit down to edit photos. The days go to experiences and moving to new places. Now it will be a few quiet days before we move on again
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise