Sunset by elisasaeter
Photo 2668

Sunset

My first picture with a new camera. My oldest daughter has bought a new camera, so I have taken over her old camera. Before I had the Nicon D5100, now I have the Nicon D300S
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Danette Thompson ace
Very pretty. Great tones.
August 12th, 2020  
Dianne
A lovely image. Enjoy your new camera!
August 12th, 2020  
Kate ace
Nice rays going across the tower structure.
August 12th, 2020  
