Photo 2668
Sunset
My first picture with a new camera. My oldest daughter has bought a new camera, so I have taken over her old camera. Before I had the Nicon D5100, now I have the Nicon D300S
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
12th August 2020 8:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
landscape
,
summer
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Danette Thompson
ace
Very pretty. Great tones.
August 12th, 2020
Dianne
A lovely image. Enjoy your new camera!
August 12th, 2020
Kate
ace
Nice rays going across the tower structure.
August 12th, 2020
