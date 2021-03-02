Previous
Next
More piers in Trondheim by elisasaeter
Photo 2797

More piers in Trondheim

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
766% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer_makalapua
Hi Elisabeth, these houses look pretty decent, it is a very interesting place. It's just only too cold for me. I would maybe use more of the redness of those houses on the right & left side.
March 2nd, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Lovely clear shot
March 2nd, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
March 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise