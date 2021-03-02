Sign up
Photo 2797
More piers in Trondheim
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
river
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
Jennifer_makalapua
Hi Elisabeth, these houses look pretty decent, it is a very interesting place. It's just only too cold for me. I would maybe use more of the redness of those houses on the right & left side.
March 2nd, 2021
Judith Johnson
Lovely clear shot
March 2nd, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
March 2nd, 2021
