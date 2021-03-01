Sign up
Photo 2796
Memory from Budapest ( archived photo )
A year ago we were in Budapest. Little did we know then that the whole world would change soon after. This is a memory from a time that was and that we hope will one day return.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
nature
,
holiday
,
city
,
memory
,
budapest
