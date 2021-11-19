Previous
Next
Red rose by elisasaeter
Photo 2979

Red rose

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Beautiful image
November 19th, 2021  
Shepherdman
Lovely image
November 19th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a perfect rose - fav
November 19th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise