Previous
Next
Piers reflected in the river by elisasaeter
Photo 2980

Piers reflected in the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Beautiful reflections.Fav🙂
November 20th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So colourful and pretty with great reflections ! fav
November 20th, 2021  
Kim Silcock
Beautiful Trondheim - lovely picture.
November 20th, 2021  
Suzanne ace
Such an evocative photo!
November 20th, 2021  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
Lovely reflections. So colourful and clear
November 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise