Previous
Next
Close up of a bumblebee by elisasaeter
Photo 3127

Close up of a bumblebee

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot ! fav
June 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise