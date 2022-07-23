Sign up
Photo 3159
Bispen (The bishop)
Bispen is a mountain peak on top of Trollstigen. Many thanks for taking time to view, comment and fave my work, as always it means a great deal.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
3
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
nature
,
mountain
,
holiday
,
summer
,
bishop
,
trollstigen
,
bispen
Eugene Frenkel
Beautiful!
July 25th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning landscape !
July 25th, 2022
Taffy
ace
It's gorgeous!
July 25th, 2022
