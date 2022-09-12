Previous
White Dahlia by elisasaeter
Photo 3206

White Dahlia

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
