Photo 3325
White rose
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
9
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3325
photos
201
followers
200
following
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
Views
13
Comments
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
25th February 2023 12:50pm
white
,
flower
,
winter
,
macro
,
rose
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so sweet
February 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pure!
February 27th, 2023
Mallory
ace
This is so beautiful. Love the simplicity...
February 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
So pure and beautiful, lovely shot.
February 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beauitufl
February 27th, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful
February 27th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful composition and edit
February 27th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
What a beauty
February 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
February 27th, 2023
