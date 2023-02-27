Previous
Next
White rose by elisasaeter
Photo 3325

White rose

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
910% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so sweet
February 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pure!
February 27th, 2023  
Mallory ace
This is so beautiful. Love the simplicity...
February 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
So pure and beautiful, lovely shot.
February 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beauitufl
February 27th, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful
February 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Beautiful composition and edit
February 27th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
What a beauty
February 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise