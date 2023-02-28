Sign up
Photo 3326
The piers Trondheim
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Photo Details
Tags
reflections
,
winter
,
river
,
piers
,
kayaking
,
trondheim
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 28th, 2023
