Photo 3327
March
For March on the calendar, I chose this picture of a squirrel in Ringve Botanical Garden.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
animal
,
calendar
,
spring
,
march
carol white
ace
Lovely
March 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Cute
March 3rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
He'd made me smile every time I loked at the calendar
March 3rd, 2023
