Photo 3329
Trondheim
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
9
5
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3329
photos
202
followers
200
following
912% complete
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
3329
Views
10
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
5th March 2023 12:54pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
church
,
view
,
spring
,
trondheim
Margaret Brown
ace
Well and truly dusted!! Beautiful capture
March 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a beautiful scenic view of the city! fav
March 6th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow
March 6th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
wow! Very nice!
March 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture
March 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Amazing capture, it is so much bigger than I thought. Beautiful city and layout.
March 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely view
March 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beauitufl
March 6th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of the snowy scene.Fav😊
March 6th, 2023
