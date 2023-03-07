Previous
Next
The piers reflected in the river by elisasaeter
Photo 3330

The piers reflected in the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
912% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
Wonderful reflections, a really picturesque photograph!
March 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely reflections
March 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise