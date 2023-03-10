Sign up
Photo 3333
Trondheim
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
5
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3333
photos
202
followers
200
following
913% complete
View this month »
3326
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
5th March 2023 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
view
,
spring
,
river
,
landscape
,
city
,
trondheim
Beatrice Kocina
Enchanting!
March 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super cityscape!
March 10th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Very nice!
March 10th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful! Nice to see the city!
March 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice view
March 10th, 2023
